Arson At Shippensburg Sheetz, Police Say

A man set a Sheetz in Shippensburg on fire during a burglary on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, authorities say.

James Allen Duncan, 30, of Shippensburg, went to the closed Sheetz at 15 North Washington Street and kicked in a side door to enter around 5 p.m. on March 7, 2023, area police stated in a release the following day.

Smoke was seen billowing from the building between 10 to 15 minutes after Duncan left it, according to the police.

"When the Fire Department arrived they observed Duncan walking East on Martin Ave. toward the Sheetz. Officers came into contact with Duncan at Sheetz where he was positively identified as the person who was seen kicking in the side door," as stated in the release.

He was charged with arson, burglary, criminal trespass, and risking a catastrophe. He has been held in the Cumberland County Prison after failing to post $2,000 in bail, according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing will be held before Magisterial District Judge Paul M. Fegley on March 15 at 9 a.m., court records show.

This is the second Sheetz in Shippensburg to have a serious incident reported on by Daily Voice this week. You can read about the alleged rape of an unconscious 14-year-old girl by a store employee in the store bathroom here. Please note, that incident happened at a different location.

