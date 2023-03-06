Sheetz Reacts To Alleged Rape Of Unconscious 14-Year-Old By Store Employee In Shippensburg

Sheetz PR Management has responded to Daily Voice's request for comment on the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl who passed out in her own vomit in a Sheetz restroom by a store employee.

The incident happened between Sheetz employee, 22-year-old Demarcus Shamir Johnson, and the girl, at 529 East King Street in Shippensburg on Oct. 30, 2022, the stated by area police officer Eric Varner in the affidavit of probable cause obtained by Daily Voice.

"At Sheetz, the safety of our customers is our highest priority -- and we take any allegations of employee misconduct very seriously. The alleged incident that occurred at our Shippensburg, Pennsylvania location involving one of our former store employees is very disturbing, and Sheetz took immediate action in response to this. This person is no longer employed by Sheetz and we will continue to work with local police and support them as this investigation continues." Nick Ruffner, PR Manager for Sheetz said in the statement to Daily Voice. "We will continue to do everything in our power to ensure a safe experience for our customers at this store."

Johnson knew the girl was a minor as he had previously flirted with her and her older sister warned him to stay away and told him her age, according to court documents obtained by Daily Voice.

