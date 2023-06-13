Hollywoodesque Crime Spree Lands Central PA Woman Jail Time: DA

The Central Pennsylvanian who stole two cars, drove with a revoked license, threatened her friend, crashed a car into a barn, caused a fire, abandoned a dog, sent police on an over 100 mph chase, and faked a medical issue to attack police in an attempt to escape— has learned her fate, according to a release by the Cumberland County District Attnory Sean M. McCormack.

Chontelle Melissa Shirk, pleaded guilty and her sentence was imposed on June 13, 2023, the DA said and court records confirmed.

The Hollywoodesque crime spree began when Shirk threatened a friend and pushed her out of her Nissan Versa in the Target Parking lot in South Middleton Township at approximately 2:34 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2021., according to the original release by Pennsylvania state police.

She was briefly spotted in Penn Township “acting in a strange manner," state police explained.

Then the stolen vehicle was found at a barn on Lebo Road, police said.

Shirk started a fire in the historic barn, "which consumed the barn, numerous bails of hay, and the stolen vehicle," McCormack explained.

Shirk’s dog was in the vehicle at the time of the theft and was found nearby the barn fire, PSP said.

Next, she went on foot to a nearby home and stole a Jeep Compass, while the family was inside of the home, according to DA.

Then Shirk called a family member and told them she planned to kidnap her son from her ex-husband, the DA said. She drove the stolen Jeep to the home of her ex-husband in Silver Spring Township and broke through a glass door with a baseball bat while was yelling for her child, according to the DA.

The family member she had called phoned the police, who quickly arrived— prompting her to flee— "nearly running over a police officer who attempted to stop her on foot," the DA said.

An over 100 mph chase ensued, according to PSP. "Shirk continued to flee and attempt to evade the police through dangerous driving maneuvers. She was captured in the area of Route 114 when the PA State Police were able to successfully stop the vehicle," the DA stated.

Shirk surrendered in the area of Lambs Gap Road but was transported to an area hospital for injuries, according to the police release.

After she was released from the hospital she was arraigned and charged, according to police.

Her first set of charges was filed in Dauphin County dating to a Nov. 18 incident, according to court documents:

F3 Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property

M2 Simple Assault

S Harassment - Subject Other to Physical Contact

M1 Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another

S Criminal Mischief - Damage Property

M2 Unauthorized Use Motor/Other Vehicles

Her second set of charges was filed in Cumberland County for a Nov. 19 incident, according to court documents:

F1 Burglary - Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime

F1 Kidnap To Inflict Injury/Terror

F2 Criminal Trespassing-Break Into Structure

M1 Stalking - Repeatedly Commit Acts To Cause Fear

M2 Criminal Mischief - Damage Property

M3 Loitering And Prowling At Night Time

M3 Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting

S Harassment - Course of Conduct With No Legitimate Purpose

S Driving License Suspended

Robbery Of Motor Vehicle

Additional charges were filed in Cumberland County on Saturday, Nov. 20, according to court documents:

F2 Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property

F1 Burglary - Overnight Accommodations; Person Present

F3 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer

Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment

S Driving License Suspended/Revoked

Her initial bail was set at $40,000 and her bail for the charges filed on Saturday was set at $50,000 for a total $90,000 in bail, in lieu of which she was remanded to the Cumberland County Prison, according to her court dockets.

On November 21, 2021, Shirk claimed to need more medical care and was transported by two corrections officers to a hospital, the DA explained.

"During the car ride, she attempted to escape the police car by jumping through the partition, grabbing the steering wheel, and grabbing a firearm of an officer. She hit the guards, sprayed mase and caused bodily injury to the guards. Shirk later admitted to the PA State Police that she had lied about needing medical attention in an attempt to escape during the transport," the DA said.

She has pleaded guilty to Burglary; Robbery of a Motor Vehicle; Theft by Unlawful Taking; Fleeing Attempting to Elude a Police Officer; Criminal Mischief (causing a fire); Criminal Attempt to Kidnapping; Criminal Trespass; and Aggravated Assault of a Protected Party, the DA stated and court records confirmed.

Shirk was sentenced to 6-12 years in a state correctional institute. This sentence will be served concurrent to a sentence she is serving based on charges filed in Dauphin County, according to the DA.

