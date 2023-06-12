Guilty! Teen Who Struck PennDOT Employee In Hit-Run Learns His Fate: DA

PennDOT employee Bill Layton "was pushed onto the hood of his pickup truck and ultimately propelled onto a mailbox" when he was struck by a gold pickup truck (pictured) along Rich Valley Road near Sherwood Drive at 10:50 a.m., on April 13, 2022, authorities detailed in multiple releases.

Dawson Adam Smith of Harrisburg was just was 19-years-old when he identified himself as the driver of the pickup truck that hit the PennDOT flagger and turned himself in on Monday, May 9, 2022, township police say.

Smith previously "attempted to locate replacement parts to conceal damage to his truck" and was conceived to turn himself by his coworkers who saw the original story in the news, according to Cumberland County District Attorney Sean M. McCormack.

Layton suffered serious back injuries that required surgery and intensive rehabilitation so he is no longer able to work as a PennDOT flagger, the DA explained. "

McCormack also said:

"Layton was affectionately called 'the Energizer Bunny' by his friends prior to the crash because he was always on the go but is now unable to enjoy many of his hobbies. Layton’s daughter now assists him with travel to doctor’s appointments and everyday activities."

Just over a year later after he turned himself in, Smith has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault by vehicle, while in an active work zone; accidents involving death or personal injury; duty of driver in a construction and maintenance area or on a highway safety corridor; and driving on roadways landed for traffic, according to the DA.

Smith was sentenced by Judge Jessica Brewbaker to 11 ½-23 months in Cumberland County Prison, followed by a consecutive period of 24 months probation, the payment of costs, and 100 hours of community service, according to the DA and confirmed by court documents.

