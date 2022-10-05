Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice
Teenager Nabbed For 'Intentionally' Striking PennDOT Employee In Hit-Run: Police

Jillian Pikora
Dawson Smith
Dawson Smith Photo Credit: Cumberland County Prison; State Police

A teenager who is accused of "intentionally" hitting a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employee has been arrested as of Monday, May 9, Silver Spring Township police say. 

The employee had suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a pickup truck on Wednesday, April 13, police say.

Silver Spring Township Police had been searching for the driver of the gold pickup truck pictured that struck the employee Rich Valley Road near Sherwood Drive at 10:50 a.m., according to a release by the department.

Dawson Adam Smith, 19, of Harrisburg, identified himself as the driver of the pickup truck that hit the PennDOT flagger, township police say.

The flagger's injuries are considered non-life-threatening and they have been released from the hospital, according to the police.

Smith has been charged with:

  • Felony Aggravated assault
  • Felony Aggravated assault by vehicle
  • Felony Accidents involving death or personal injury (leaving the scene)
  • Misdemeanor Recklessly endangering another person
  • Summary Reckless driving
  • Summary Careless driving
  • Summary Duty of driver in construction and maintenance areas
  • Summary Driving on roadways laned for traffic
  • Summary Duty to give information and render aid
  • SummaryImmediate notice of the accident to the police department

Smith was released on a surety bind for $50,000 bail, according to his court docket. 

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Judge Kathryn H. Silcox at 2 p.m. on May 26, court records show. 

