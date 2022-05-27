Teenager Waives Hearing After 'Intentionally' Striking PennDOT Employee In Hit-Run: DA

A teenager who is accused of "intentionally" hitting a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employee has waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday, May 26, Cumberland County district attorney's office says.

The employee had suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a pickup truck on Wednesday, April 13, police say.

Silver Spring Township Police had been searching for the driver of the gold pickup truck pictured that struck the employee Rich Valley Road near Sherwood Drive at 10:50 a.m., according to a release by the department.

Dawson Adam Smith, 19, of Harrisburg, identified himself as the driver of the pickup truck that hit the PennDOT flagger and turned himself in on Monday, May 9, township police say.

The flagger's injuries are considered non-life-threatening and they have been released from the hospital, according to the police.

Smith has been charged with:

Felony Aggravated assault

Felony Aggravated assault by vehicle

Felony Accidents involving death or personal injury (leaving the scene)

Misdemeanor Recklessly endangering another person

Summary Reckless driving

Summary Careless driving

Summary Duty of driver in construction and maintenance areas

Summary Driving on roadways laned for traffic

Summary Duty to give information and render aid

SummaryImmediate notice of the accident to the police department

Smith was released on a surety bind for $50,000 bail, according to his court docket.

He waived the hearing, handled by Senior Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Robinson, before Judge Kathryn H. Silcox at 2 p.m., court records show.

