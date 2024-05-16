Gordon Jr., 26, had a preliminary hearing held in absentia on Wednesday, May 15 after he "refused to come out of his jail cell to be transported to the Justice Center," according to prosecutors.

During the hearing, Magisterial District Judge Terrence Hughes reviewed photos, heard 911 calls, and watched body camera footage from the March 16 spree killing.

Authorities have said Gordon Jr. stole a car in Trenton, drove to Pennsylvania, and broke into his family's Viewpoint Lane home in Falls Township.

There, he killed his 52-year-old stepmother, Karen Gordon, and his 13-year-old sister, Kera Gordon, the DA said. The shooting was captured by the home's doorbell camera, according to police.

Less than 10 minutes later, Gordon Jr. was at the 5 Edgewood Lane home of 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, with whom he had two children, authorities said. He shot and killed her before beating her mother with the butt of his rifle and fleeing the scene, prosecutors said.

Gordon Jr. then stole another car at gunpoint and headed back to Trenton where he was arrested after an hours-long search, according to authorities.

He was extradited back to Pennsylvania in April.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.