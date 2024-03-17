Gordon was arrested on a Trenton street near the Phillips Street home authorities initially believed he'd been barricaded in, the New York Times says citing city police.

Trouble began around 8:50 a.m. when Gordon, in a car he'd carjacked in Trenton, drove to Pennsylvania and broke into a Viewpoint Lane home in Falls Township, the Bucks County DA's Office said.

There, he killed his 52-year-old stepmother, Karen Gordon, and his 13-year-old sister, Kera Gordon, the DA said. There were three other residents, including a child, inside, who were able to hide and avoid Gordon as he went through the house, police said.

Then, he drove to the unit block of Edgewood Lane in Levittown, where he forcibly broke into another home, gunning down 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, with whom he had two children, authorities said.

Gordon then carjacked yet another person just before 9:15 a.m. in the parking lot of Dollar General on Bristol Pike in Morrisville, police said.

Gordon will be charged in PA at the appropriate time, authorities said.

