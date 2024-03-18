Andre Gordon Jr. was arrested in Trenton on Saturday after an hours-long manhunt, Daily Voice reported.

The incident began just before 9 a.m. when he arrived at his father and stepmother's 45 Viewpoint Lane home in Falls Township, according to the criminal complaint from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators said Andre Gordon Sr. answered the door and "confronted" his son before going inside to get dressed. While he was in the bedroom, Gordon Jr. used a rifle to smash the front door window before opening fire in the home, authorities said.

He allegedly shot and killed his stepmom 52-year-old Karen Gordon as well as an unnamed child, referred to in the charging documents as KG. The shooting was captured by the home's doorbell camera, according to police.

Less than 10 minutes later, Gordon Jr. was at the 5 Edgewood Lane home of 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, with whom he had two children, authorities said.

Daniel's brother John was sleeping in his bedroom when he heard his sister begin arguing with Gordon Jr., the complaint says. John left his room after hearing gunshots and found his sister dead on the floor, according to prosecutors.

Their mother Nancy Daniel attacked Gordon Jr. with an axe handle after he shot Taylor, police said. Gordon hit her with his rifle and she suffered a laceration to the head, the complaint says.

By 9:13 a.m., Gordon Jr. was in the parking lot of the 1279 Bristol Pike Dollar Tree, authorities said. He approached a driver who was putting air in his tires, displayed the rifle, and then stole the man's Honda CR-V, authorities wrote.

The Honda was later found a block away from 153 Phillips Avenue home in Trenton where police believed Gordon Jr. was holed up. He fled the home before police arrived, according to the documents.

Gordon Jr. was arrested hours later around 5 p.m. just five blocks from the home, on New York Avenue, the complaint says.

Court records show he will be charged with criminal homicide and related counts when he is extradited to Pennsylvania.

