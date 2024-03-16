SWAT Team Tracks Gunman Who Killed 3 In Falls Township To Trenton (Developing)

Andre Gordon was apparently tracked to Trenton, hours after gunning down three people and carjacking a fourth in Falls Township, PA, according to local police and the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Gordon shot two people living at a home on Viewpoint Lane in Falls Township just after 8:50 a.m., before making his way to the unit block of Edgewood Lane just after 9 a.m., where he killed a third person, police said.

Gordon then carjacked yet another person just before 9:15 a.m. in the parking lot of Dollar General on Bristol Pike in Morrisville, police said.

It is believed that Gordon knew all of the victims, except the victim of the carjacking. He is believed to be homeless.

The vehicle Gordon was last seen driving is a 2016 dark gray Honda CRV, with Pennsylvania registration KFR 1534, and a "Namaste" sticker in white lettering on the right side of the rear bumper. (both photographs are of the vehicle, provided by the victim.

Andre Gordon is approximately 6'1", with a thin build, and was last observed wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt. He is believed to be in possession of an assault rifle which he used to commit these crimes.

It is believed that Gordon may have more weapons. Gordon is "extremely dangerous" and anyone who sees him or the vehicle is asked to contact 911 immediately, the DA's office said.

Anyone with information regarding Gordon is asked to contact 911 or (215) 328-8501.

