Feature Film Casting Paid Roles Out Of Bristol

Filmmakers planning to shoot in Bristol are seeking actors for an upcoming production. 

 Photo Credit: darkside-550
Mac Bullock
"Walking State," a "micro-budget" mystery comedy to be directed by Andrew Salerno, will tell the story of a young legal assistant who finds a videotape that instructs him to carry out an assassination, producers say. 

The find leads him "on a long night's journey into the mystery of the victim, the tape's owner, and his own struggle with alcoholism," according to the Backstage listing. 

The production is casting four roles that they say pay up to $216 per day: 

  • Sammy, a woman between 35 and 65
  • Tiff, a woman between 25 and 45
  • Jessie Franklin, a woman between 40 and 70 
  • "The Collector," a man between 40 and 70

For more details, visit the production's listing on Backstage.com. 

