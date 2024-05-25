Details Come To Light In Crash That Killed Levittown Skateboarder After Suspect Surrenders: DA

Tajair Anthony Delbridge, 25, surrendered on Friday, May 24, 2024, to be arraigned on charges of accidents involving death or personal injury, hindering apprehension or prosecution, tampering with physical evidence, criminal solicitation, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Delbridge is believed to have struck Joel Steven Moreau in Levittown on Friday, Nov 24 on Haines Road, the District Attorney's office announced. He died from multiple injuries and his death has been ruled accidental, the coroner previously said.

The investigation found that after the crash occurred, Delbridge fled the scene, abandoned the vehicle, and attempted to have it reported stolen, police the DA's office said.

An eyewitness reported seeing a newer model red Kia traveling behind Moreau who was on a skateboard. After hearing a loud bang, the witness reported that the skateboarder was unresponsive on the road, and the red Kia had extensive front-end damage and ultimately fled the scene. The investigation revealed the vehicle was a 2022 red Kia K5, which was found abandoned after the crash.

The damage to the vehicle was consistent with a pedestrian strike, and police could smell marijuana inside the car. Officers found marijuana-related paraphernalia and contacted the owner of the vehicle. They learned that the vehicle had been rented to Delbridge through a private rental business. Delbridge contacted the business owner at 10:40 p.m., about a half-hour after the crash, and told her to report the car stolen, the DA's office said.

Surveillance footage was recovered from a nearby business, which showed the red Kia pulling into the lot. The driver and a female passenger got out of the vehicle before getting back inside and driving out of the lot. The Kia was later found a few miles away.

Police were able to identify the female passenger and confirmed that Delbridge was the operator of that vehicle when it struck Moreau, police said.

On a GoFundMe campaign, Moreau's sister Nicole Yosick memorialized her brother as a "vibrant spirit."

