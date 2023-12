Christina Bortz, 53, is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, according to court records.

Spring police said Bortz works as the "checkout coach" or accounting employee at Giant and admitted to taking about $24,000 from the company.

Bortz, of Sinking Spring, was released on her own recognizance and is due back for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 26, court records show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.