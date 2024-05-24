Fair 84°

Pendora Park Shooting: 2 Injured, Reading Police Say

Two people were treated for injuries after shots rang out in Reading early Friday morning, May 24, city police say. 

Pendora Park clubhouse with basketball courts in background.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Forrest Street near Pendora Park around 2 a.m., authorities said. 

They arrived to find one man shot in the leg and another in the shoulder, RPD said. Both were taken to Reading Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a fight at the basketball courts. Police said the incident is under investigation and there is "no known threat to the public."

Anyone with information is asked to call Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.

