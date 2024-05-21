23 Animals Found Neglected, Malnourished In Schuylkill County Home: Troopers (Photos)

Charges are pending against the 69-year-old homeowner, according to troopers.

Investigators said the animals — including 17 dogs, two cats, two birds, and one turtle — were found “in a state of severe neglect, showing signs of malnutrition, untreated medical conditions, and poor living conditions.”

PSP said they are working with Coaldale Borough Police and the Pennsylvania SPCA to obtain veterinary care for the rescued animals.

The SPCA said they checked the home following a complaint from a community member.

"The dogs, who should have had beautiful, fluffy white coats, were instead nearly hairless with crusted scabs and open wounds. Their condition is shocking," animal rescuers said.

"(T)he precious souls had red, crusted skin; many with bloody wounds or scabs covering their bodies. The youngest were just 8 months old, having lived short lives filled with pain."

The investigation is ongoing, PSP added.

