State Vehicle Involved In I-78 Crash In Berks County, PA State Police Say

Troopers said it happened around 2 p.m. near the Stump Road underpass in Maxatawny Township.

The crash truck was stopped in the right westbound lane with its emergency lights flashing. A tractor-trailer was approaching from the west and "attempted to change lanes as the crash truck indicated," but was unable to do so or stop in time, state police said.

Both vehicles suffered "minimal damage" and no injuries were reported, according to troopers.

