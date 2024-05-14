Fog/Mist 51°

State Vehicle Involved In I-78 Crash In Berks County, PA State Police Say

A crash truck was struck from behind on Interstate 78 on Monday afternoon, May 13, according to state police. 

I-78 near Stump Road in Maxatawny Twp; PSP

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: Pennsylvania State Police
Mac Bullock
Troopers said it happened around 2 p.m. near the Stump Road underpass in Maxatawny Township. 

The crash truck was stopped in the right westbound lane with its emergency lights flashing. A tractor-trailer was approaching from the west and "attempted to change lanes as the crash truck indicated," but was unable to do so or stop in time, state police said. 

Both vehicles suffered "minimal damage" and no injuries were reported, according to troopers.  

