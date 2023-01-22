Historic Greenport Theater Listed For Sale At $5.5M

A historic Long Island movie theater is being offered for sale at $5.5 million.

The Greenport Theater, which was built in 1939, was listed by John Catrambone at Dering Harbor Real Estate LLC.

The theater, located at 211 Front St. in Greenport, was designed by architect John Eberson.

It features 632 seats and has been used for live concerts and cultural events in addition to many classic films.

"The Greenport has just undergone an interior refresh after being closed as a result of COVID, and is fully ready for film exhibition and other events," the listing reads.

