9-Year-Old Found Unresponsive In Pool At Nesconset Home

Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct officers responded to a 911 call about the incident involving the 9-year-old boy in Nesconset at about 6:15 p.m. Friday, June 28.

Suffolk County Police said several neighbors located the child at the home on 5th Street and removed him from the pool.

They then began performing CPR until first responders arrived a short time later.

The child was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.