Toddler Dies After Being Pulled From Islandia Swimming Pool

Emergency crews in Islandia were called to a home on Sunflower Lane at around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, after a 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a pool.

Suffolk County Police said a family member pulled the child out of the water and performed CPR until medics arrived, but the boy was pronounced dead at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore.

No other details were given.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6392.

