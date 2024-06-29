Dix Hills Man Charged With DWI After SUV Crashes Into Deer Park Store, Killing 4, Injuring 9

The incident happened on Long Island around 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, in the hamlet of Deer Park.

According to Suffolk County Police, the man was driving a 2020 Chevy Traverse southbound at a high rate of speed through the parking lot in front of 421 Commack Road.

He then crossed over Grand Boulevard and continued through the parking lot of 794 Grand Blvd.

He subsequently crashed the vehicle through the front window of Hawaii Nail & Spa.

The salon was open and conducting business at the time of the crash.

Three women and a man were pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The identities of the four have not yet been released.

Nine others were transported to local hospitals:

Five by ambulance to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip;

Three by ambulance to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore;

One was airlifted via Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital.

The driver of the Traverse, Steven Schwally, age 64, of Dix Hills, was charged with driving while intoxicated.

He was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

He will be arraigned at a later date.

Suffolk County PD detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

