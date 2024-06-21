'Last Call:' Babylon Restaurant Shutters Doors After 24 Years

Argyle Grill & Tavern, located at 90 Deer Park Avenue in Babylon, announced that its last day in business will be Sunday, June 30.

“We will be making last call at The Argyle,” the restaurant wrote in an Instagram post.

“In our closing days here at…we would like to take this time to thank our friends, our families, our amazing staff, the village of Babylon, and most importantly you, who are some of the most incredible guests we have had the pleasure of serving over the last 24 years.”

According to the restaurant, which served up dishes like burgers, steak, pasta, wraps, and more, Argyle is closing to make way for a new restaurant called The Dark Horse.

“We wish The Dark Horse team nothing but continued success,” the current owners included in the announcement.

Under another Instagram post, one commenter lamented the change, writing, “I can’t believe this…I have been coming here since day one after you took over my favorite dive bar…It’s a gold mine…You will certainly be missed.”

Another agreed, adding, “Some of my fondest memories are of the wonderful people I have met here and the great times we shared. All the best.”

The Argyle will continue to accept gift cards through its last day – after that, any gift cards for the eatery can be redeemed at Barrique Kitchen & Wine Bar, Argyle’s sister restaurant which sits across the street at 69 Deer Park Avenue.

According to the restaurant, The Dark Horse will also continue to accept Argyle gift cards.

