Woman Killed After Being Struck By SUV On Busy Long Island Roadway

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Hillside Avenue near Broad Street in Williston Park.
Hillside Avenue near Broad Street in Williston Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman was killed after being struck by a compact SUV while she attempting to cross a busy Long Island roadway.

The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 in Williston Park.

While attempting to cross Hillside Avenue southbound, the 74-year-old pedestrian was struck by a 2012 Nissan Rogue that was travelling eastbound on Hillside Avenue near Broad Street, Nassau County Police said. 

As a result of the collision, the woman suffered multiple trauma injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic. 

The operator of the Nissan, a 29-year-old man, remained at the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

