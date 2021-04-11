29-Year-Old Charged After Fatal Crash Involving Female Pedestrian On Busy Long Island Roadway

The driver of a compact SUV has now been charged after a female pedestrian was struck and killed by the vehicle while she attempting to cross a busy Long Island roadway.

The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 in Williston Park.

While attempting to cross Hillside Avenue southbound, the 74-year-old woman was struck by a 2012 Nissan Rogue that was traveling eastbound on Hillside Avenue near Broad Street, Nassau County Police said.

As a result of the collision, the woman suffered multiple trauma injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic.

The operator of the Nissan remained at the scene.

Police later announced that the driver, 29-year-old David Bernardi, of New Hyde Park, was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter and driving while ability impaired/drugs.

He was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday, April 11.

The investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

