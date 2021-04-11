Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Police & Fire

29-Year-Old Charged After Fatal Crash Involving Female Pedestrian On Busy Long Island Roadway

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
David Bernardi
David Bernardi Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

The driver of a compact SUV has now been charged after a female pedestrian was struck and killed by the vehicle while she attempting to cross a busy Long Island roadway.

The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 in Williston Park.

While attempting to cross Hillside Avenue southbound, the 74-year-old woman was struck by a 2012 Nissan Rogue that was traveling eastbound on Hillside Avenue near Broad Street, Nassau County Police said. 

As a result of the collision, the woman suffered multiple trauma injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic. 

The operator of the Nissan remained at the scene. 

Police later announced that the driver, 29-year-old David Bernardi, of New Hyde Park, was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter and driving while ability impaired/drugs. 

He was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday, April 11.

The investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.