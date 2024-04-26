SLA inspectors and the Suffolk County Police visited Bijou Modern American Asian Restaurant in Melville on Thursday, April 25.

During the inspection, police issued several summonses for SLA violations to the restaurant manager, Michael DeFrancesco, age 32, of Lynbrook.

A bag of cocaine was found on the floor of the establishment, Suffolk County Police said.

The Town of Huntington Fire Marshall and Code Enforcement Inspector issued the owner six combined building, fire, and code violations.

SLA inspectors found the restaurant was illegally operating as a nightclub, with a DJ playing music and a dance floor.

The Liquor Authority issued numerous violations, and the establishment was closed for the night.

