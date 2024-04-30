19-Year-Old From Selden Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Pole In East Quogue

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Monday, April 29 in East Quogue on Montauk Highway near Shinnecock Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found that the man had lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a pole, Southampton Town Police said.

He has been identified as Selden resident Edward Wesch.

The road between Jones Road and Shinnecock Avenue was closed during the accident investigation.

Detectives from the Southampton Police Department are currently investigating the incident.

