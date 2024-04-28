Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for Matthew Zoll, who was last seen at his home in the hamlet of Sound Beach at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, April 27.

He was wearing a blue T-shirt and blue and white flannel pants.

He is 6-foot-1 and 150 pounds, with shoulder-length dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911 or Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.

