Silver Alert Issued For Missing Sound Beach 22-Year-Old

A 22-year-old Long Island man has gone missing, and authorities are asking the public for help locating him.

Matthew Zoll

Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for Matthew Zoll, who was last seen at his home in the hamlet of Sound Beach at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, April 27. 

He was wearing a blue T-shirt and blue and white flannel pants.

He is 6-foot-1 and 150 pounds, with shoulder-length dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911 or Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.

