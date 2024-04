It happened around 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, in East Farmingdale.

Suffolk County Police said the man was operating a 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on New Highway when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

The victim, identified as James Pust, age 38, of East Northport, was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage, where he was pronounced dead.

