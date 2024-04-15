Person Killed In 2-Vehicle Bay Shore Crash

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday, April 15, in Bay Shore.

A 32-year-old Bay Shore man was driving a 2016 Volkswagen sedan northbound on 5th Avenue when he attempted to turn left onto Spur Drive North and was struck on the rear passenger side of his vehicle by a man operating a southbound 2006 Suzuki motorcycle, Suffolk County Police said.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Volkswagen was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.