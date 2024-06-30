Fatal Crash: 51-Year-Old ID'd As Victim After Corvette Crashes Into Tree On Long Island Roadway

It happened around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, June 30, in Deer Park.

Suffolk County Police said the victim was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Corvette eastbound on Grand Boulevard when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree at the corner of West 11th Street.

Dominick Benedetto, age 51, of Deer Park, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.