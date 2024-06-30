Overcast 76°

SHARE

Fatal Crash: 51-Year-Old ID'd As Victim After Corvette Crashes Into Tree On Long Island Roadway

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a Long Island roadway.

Grand Boulevard and West 11th Street in Deer Park.

Grand Boulevard and West 11th Street in Deer Park.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Suffolk County Police
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

It happened around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, June 30, in Deer Park.

Suffolk County Police said the victim was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Corvette eastbound on Grand Boulevard when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree at the corner of West 11th Street. 

Dominick Benedetto, age 51, of Deer Park, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE