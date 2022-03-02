Two Suffolk County Store Workers Accused Of Selling E-Liquid Nicotine To Minors

Two employees of Long Island businesses were arrested and accused of selling e-liquid nicotine to minors.

Police arrested 21-year-old Marvin Navarro Villeda, and 50-year-old Rachid Elassab, both of Queens, on Monday, Feb. 28 following an investigation, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said police received numerous complaints from members of the community about the sale of vapes and e-cigarettes to minors.

Ten businesses were checked during the investigation.

Police said Navarro Villeda is an employee of Smokeez Smoke Shop, located at 324 Larkfield Road in East Northport, and Elassab is an employee of Smoke Bazaar Smoke Shop, located at 1206 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington.

Navarro Villeda was charged with one count of second-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, and Elassab was charged with two counts of the same charge, authorities said.

SCPD said the following businesses were found to be in compliance during the investigation:

Evolve Smoke Shop, located at 233 A Broadway, Greenlawn

Smoke Bazaar, located at 67 Broadway, Greenlawn

Legacy Smoke Shop, located at 39 Larkfield Road, East Northport

Evolve Smoke Shop, located at 290 Larkfield Road, East Northport

Evolve Smoke Shop, located at 2066 Jericho Turnpike, East Northport

Mr. Tobacco 2 Smoke & Vape Shop, located at 2031 Jericho Turnpike, East Northport

Huntington Smoke & Vape, located at 1730B Jericho Turnpike, Huntington

Dix Hills Card & Lotto, located at 705 Old Country Road, Dix Hills

Navarro Villeda and Elassab were set to be arraigned at a later date, police said.

