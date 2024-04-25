Jacob Levy, age 27, of Nesconset, was arrested on Wednesday, April 24, for the incident on Monday, April 22, on Gibbs Pond Road in Nesconset.

According to Suffolk County Police, Levy was driving a sky blue 2020 Honda Civic with black rims heading westbound on Route 347 when he pulled next to a vehicle driven by a woman with her 6-year-old daughter as a passenger and started masturbating in front of them.

He was naked from the waist down, police said.

The mother exchanged words with the man, took down his license plate number, and called the police.

Levy drove off and turned right on Southern Boulevard, heading northbound.

Following an investigation, Fourth Squad detectives arrested Levy and charged him with public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was held overnight and will be arraigned on Thursday, April 25, in Central Islip.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident or who believes they may be a victim of Levy to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8451.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.