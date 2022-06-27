Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Don't Fall For It: Scam Callers Posing As Police On Long Island
Police & Fire

Greenport Woman Arrested For Falsely Reporting Fire, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Long Island faked a 911 call saying she and her house were on fire to garner an emergency response.
A Long Island faked a 911 call saying she and her house were on fire to garner an emergency response. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island woman has been arrested for allegedly calling 911 and reporting that she and her house were on fire when there was no fire.

Michelle Buckley, age 52, of Greenport, was arrested on Saturday, June 25, for falsely reporting an incident, said the Southhold Police. 

According to police, Buckley called 911 and reported that there was a fire in her residence at 420 Carpenter St. and that she too was on fire. 

An investigation revealed that there was no fire and Buckley made the fire up in order to garner an emergency response to her residence, the department said.

Buckely was arrested and released on an appearance ticket. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.