Greenport Woman Arrested For Falsely Reporting Fire, Police Say

A Long Island woman has been arrested for allegedly calling 911 and reporting that she and her house were on fire when there was no fire.

Michelle Buckley, age 52, of Greenport, was arrested on Saturday, June 25, for falsely reporting an incident, said the Southhold Police.

According to police, Buckley called 911 and reported that there was a fire in her residence at 420 Carpenter St. and that she too was on fire.

An investigation revealed that there was no fire and Buckley made the fire up in order to garner an emergency response to her residence, the department said.

Buckely was arrested and released on an appearance ticket.

