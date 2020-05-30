Long Island Man Indicted For High-Speed Boat Collision That Killed 18-Year-Old

A longtime boater from Long Island is facing multiple felony charges for his role in a fatal boating crash that took the life of an 18-year-old jet skier last summer

Oceanside resident Christopher Palma, was arraigned this week on multiple charges for the crash near Baldwin that killed 18-year-old Rockville Centre resident Caitlin McDonald last July.

Specifically, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said Palma, 45, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, criminally negligent homicide - all felonies - and reckless operation of a vessel, a misdemeanor.

Singas said that at approximately 10:45 a.m. on July 14 last year, McDonald and others, including her father, were on a jet ski tour in the area of Middle Bay Channel, near Parsonage Cove and Baldwin Harbor.

The jet skiers were in a single file line, perpendicular to the path of Palma’s vessel, a Fountain Lightning speed boat, Singas said. An experienced boater, Palma was allegedly driving his boat at a high rate of speed, despite heavy boating and jet ski traffic.

According to Singas, several of the jet skis crossed Palma’s path, which requires him to reduce speed and yield under navigation rules. Instead, Palma maintained his course, did not stop, and collided with McDonald’s jet skit.

McDonald’s jet ski took extensive damage, and she was thrown into the water with "grave" injuries. She was treated by first responders and transported to Long Beach Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Bail was set at $20,000 cash or $10,000 bond. Palma is set to return to court on Monday, June 29. If convicted, he faces between five and 15 years in prison.

“The grand jury reviewed the evidence in the tragic death of 18-year old Caitlin McDonald and indicted Christopher Palma for operating his speedboat recklessly,” DA Singas said. “Nothing will bring back this promising young woman’s life or ease her family’s sorrow, but I hope this indictment reminds boaters what is at stake when they head out on the water as the summer boating season begins.”

