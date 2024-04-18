The wreck happened at around 12:15 a.m. Monday, April 15, in Bay Shore near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Spur Drive North.

Suffolk County Police said a 32-year-old Bay Shore man was driving a Volkswagen sedan northbound on 5th Avenue when he tried making a left turn onto Spur Drive North. He was then struck on the rear passenger side by a southbound Suzuki motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver, who police identified on Wednesday, April 17, as 32-year-old Bryant Ortiz, of Brentwood, later died at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore. The Volkswagen driver was not injured.

Ortiz, lovingly referred to as “Batman” by colleagues, worked as a medic at Bay Shore-Brightwaters Rescue Ambulance and Brentwood Legion Ambulance, where he “exemplified the very best of our EMS community,” Suffolk County Legislator Sam Gonzalez said.

“Bryant Ortiz was more than just a dedicated member of the (agencies); he was a beacon of light within our EMS community,” Gonzalez continued.

“His commitment to serving others was evident in every aspect of his life. From his tireless work on various committees to his unwavering dedication to patient care, Bryant exemplified the true spirit of selflessness and compassion.”

Ortiz joined Bay Shore-Brightwaters Rescue Ambulance in 2010. He later took on additional responsibilities after passing his EMT certification, becoming a life member with aspirations of one day becoming a crew chief, according to the Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services.

In an August 2022 Facebook post recognizing him on “First Responder Day,” the agency touted Ortiz for mentoring younger members and serving as “an inspiration” to his colleagues.

Austin Tex, a paramedic who spent time working alongside Ortiz, remembered him as “a good damn human being,” in a tribute on Facebook.

“The warmest, friendliest person you could want to know. He helped so many people. He was a real batman for a lot of folks,” Tex said. “Fly high brother. I love you a lot.”

Funeral arrangements for Ortiz had not been publicized as of Thursday, April 18.

