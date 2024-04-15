Hit-Run Driver Nabbed After Killing Woman In Brentwood, Police Say

The early-morning crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. Monday, April 15, in Brentwood, near the intersection of Wicks and Bradley roads.

Suffolk County Police said a woman was crossing Wicks Road from east to west when she was struck by an SUV at around 5:10 a.m. The driver then fled the scene without offering her aid.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was taken by ambulance to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where she was pronounced dead.

At around 11:45 a.m., detectives arrested the suspected driver, 59-year-old Luis Vasquez, of Brentwood, on suspicion of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Vasquez was expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, April 16.

Detectives asked anyone with information in the case to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.