Jackpot! $2M Powerball Prize Claimed By Huntington LLC

The 3317 Holdings LLC of Huntington claimed a $2 million Powerball Powerplay prize for matching the first five numbers drawn on Oct. 2, 2023, New York Lottery said.

When purchased, the optional $1 Powerplay feature automatically doubles the $1 million second prize to $2 million.

The winning ticket was purchased in Orange County in Newburgh, at the Smokes 4 Less located at 59 North Plank Road.

Lottery officials said the LLC received a single lump sum payment of $1.3 million after paying taxes.

New York’s Powerball game generated more than $516 million in total sales during fiscal year 2022-2023, lottery officials said. Of that, school districts in Suffolk County received more than $359 million in Lottery Aid to Education funds.

Players can check their tickets on the New York Lottery website.

