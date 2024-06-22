Fair 84°

48-Year-Old Found Dead On Side Of Long Island Roadway

Police are investigating after a man was found dead on the side of a Long Island roadway.

Garity Place in East Farmingdale,

Suffolk County Police  First Precinct officers in East Farmingdale  responded to Garity Place after a passerby called 911 to report a man on the side of the road at approximately 1:35 a.m. Saturday, June 22.

The man, Juan Carlos Diaz Geronimo, age 48, of North Amityville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the East Farmingdale Fire Department.

It was determined that Diaz Geronimo, 48, of North Amityville, was strangled, according to police.

SCPD detectives are asking anyone with information on the homicide to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

