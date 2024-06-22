48-Year-Old Found Dead On Side Of Long Island Roadway

Suffolk County Police First Precinct officers in East Farmingdale responded to Garity Place after a passerby called 911 to report a man on the side of the road at approximately 1:35 a.m. Saturday, June 22.

The man, Juan Carlos Diaz Geronimo, age 48, of North Amityville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the East Farmingdale Fire Department.

It was determined that Diaz Geronimo, 48, of North Amityville, was strangled, according to police.

SCPD detectives are asking anyone with information on the homicide to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

