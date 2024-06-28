4 Killed, Many Injured After Minivan Crashes Into Deer Park Nail Salon

The Long Island incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 28 in Suffolk County in the hamlet of Deer Park.

The business, Hawaii Nail and Spa, is located in a strip mall at 796 Grand Blvd.

All four killed were inside the salon, according to ABC 7, which is reporting that the driver was partially conscious and rushed to the hospital.

The minivan nearly came out the other side of the salon after crashing through the front, NBC New York reports, adding that "a witness said the vehicle had been racing through a parking lot across the street before crashing."

Those injured had to be extricated after being trapped in the shop, according to multiple reports.

The identities of the four victims have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

