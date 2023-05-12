Fair 83°

ID Released For Worker Killed In West Babylon Industrial Accident

Authorities have identified the man who was killed in an industrial accident at a Long Island recycling center.

Suffolk County Police have identified the employee killed in an industrial accident at the Omni Recycling in West Babylon on Monday, May 8, as a 50-year-old Westbury man.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
Emergency crews were called at around 1 p.m. Monday, May 8, with reports that an employee had been killed at the Omni Recycling in West Babylon, located on Alder Street, according to Suffolk County Police.

On Friday, May 12, police identified the man as 50-year-old Marcos Bonilla, of Westbury.

According to investigators, Bonilla was struck by a payloader and died at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been contacted and is expected to investigate further, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6392.

