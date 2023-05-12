ID Released For Worker Killed In West Babylon Industrial Accident

Emergency crews were called at around 1 p.m. Monday, May 8, with reports that an employee had been killed at the Omni Recycling in West Babylon, located on Alder Street, according to Suffolk County Police.

On Friday, May 12, police identified the man as 50-year-old Marcos Bonilla, of Westbury.

According to investigators, Bonilla was struck by a payloader and died at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been contacted and is expected to investigate further, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6392.

