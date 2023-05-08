Fair 74°

SHARE

Man Killed In West Babylon Industrial Accident: Police

The Long Island man was killed while at work, authorities said.

An Omni Recycling employee was struck and killed by machinery in an accident that occurred on Monday, May 8, police said.
An Omni Recycling employee was struck and killed by machinery in an accident that occurred on Monday, May 8, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via fshh-1451325
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

Suffolk County police announced that an adult man was involved in a fatal industrial accident at his place of employment on Monday, May 8.

The man, who was an employee of Omni Recycling, located at 114 Alder Street, was struck by a payloader at approximately 1 p.m., according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been contacted.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is urged to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE