Man Killed In West Babylon Industrial Accident: Police

Suffolk County police announced that an adult man was involved in a fatal industrial accident at his place of employment on Monday, May 8.

The man, who was an employee of Omni Recycling, located at 114 Alder Street, was struck by a payloader at approximately 1 p.m., according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been contacted.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is urged to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

The investigation is ongoing.

