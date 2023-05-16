Autism Charity Prez Admits Defrauding Suffolk County Businesses Out Of Thousands

Gregory Vasicek, age 60, of Queens, pleaded guilty to a charge of scheme to defraud in Suffolk County Court on Friday, May 12.

According to the Suffolk County DA’s Office, between April and May 2022, Vasicek wrote numerous checks from the bank account of his charity, Play4Autism, knowing that the organization did not have the funds to pay for the services and property being purchased.

Among the companies that fell victim to his scheme were a golf course and restaurant in Manorville, and an amusement park in Melville, prosecutors said.

The businesses made repeated attempts to collect payment, but Vasicek never paid for the goods or services provided.

Investigators determined that he also fraudulently solicited and received hundreds of dollars in registration fees from donors for a golf outing that he claimed would occur at the Manorville golf course in October 2022, but never occurred.

“This defendant preyed upon the goodwill of Suffolk County residents and business owners under the guise of helping autistic children to benefit himself,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

“My Office will continue to hold accountable all those who manipulate, steal, and violate the public’s trust.”

In court Friday, Vasicek pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree scheme to defraud, a felony. He is due back in court for sentencing on Thursday, July 6.

Vasicek founded Queens-based Play4Autism in December 2011, serving as president ever since, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He is also a former professional hockey player and coach in Great Britain and Europe.

