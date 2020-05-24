Two Store Clerks Charged With Selling Alcohol To Minor During Detail, State Police Say

Two store clerks were charged with selling alcohol to a minor during an underage enforcement operation conducted by state police in the area.

The detail, held on Saturday, May 23 in Dutchess, utilized an underage volunteer to purchase alcohol under the observation of plainclothes investigators and supported by uniformed troopers.

A total of 18 store clerks refused to complete the sale of alcohol to the volunteer.

The two clerks who were both charged with prohibited sale of alcohol to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor, are:

Ryan Mayers, 29, of Wappingers Falls, an employee of Shell Gas Station, 2406 Route 44, Pleasant Valley, was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Pleasant Valley Court on Thursday, June 18.

Alphonso Brown, 70, of Poughkeepsie, an employee of Stewart's, 1200 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Poughkeepsie Court on Thursday, June 18.

In addition, their employers face possible civil penalties imposed by the State Liquor Authority.

The following businesses complied with state laws during the initiative, police said:

Mobil, 2480 Route 44, Pleasant Valley

Mobil, 1904 Route 44, Pleasant Valley

Citgo, 1699 Route 44, Pleasant Valley

CVS, 2 West Road, Pleasant Valley

Shell, Route 44, Pleasant Valley

Mobil, Route 44, Pleasant Valley

Valero, 1118 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie

Walgreens, 827 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie

Mobil, 818 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie

Gulf, 688 Route 55, LaGrange

Ruby Petro Exxon, Route 55, LaGrange

Shell, 854 Route 82, Hopewell Junction

Mobil, 2436 Route 52, Hopewell Junction

Shell, 747 Route 9, Fishkill

Gulf, 733 Route 9, Fishkill

Mobil, Merritt Blvd, Fishkill

Speedway, 480 Route 9, Fishkill

Sunoco, 2 Elm Street, Fishkill

State Police routinely conducts underage drinking enforcement operations throughout the state in an effort to curb alcohol abuse and DWI incidents involving teenagers.

