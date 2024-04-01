Putnam County firefighter William "Billy" May of the Brewster Fire Department died on Friday, March 29 at the age of 26, the department announced on Saturday, March 30.

According to his department, May became a Brewster firefighter in February 2020 at age 22 and quickly became a "rising star who brought the best out of everyone he interacted with."

The department did not release more details about his death.

May is survived by his father, William; his mother, Johanna; his brother Christopher; and his sister, Jennifer. Details regarding his services are in the process of being organized, the department said.

"Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers, and may he rest in eternal peace," the department said on social media.

The news of May's death prompted an outpouring of grief and support from other fire and EMS departments in the area.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the May family, friends, and the members of The Brewster Fire Department," said the Kent Fire Department in a comment on social media.

Empress Emergency Medical Services also mourned May's death, saying he is "remembered fondly" for helping to mentor newer employees.

"His assistance, dedication, and service will always be appreciated. May he rest in peace," the organization continued.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.