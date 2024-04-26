A new Korean-style chicken restaurant in Putnam County, 92 Chicken in Mahopac at 728 Route 6, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, April 25.

Visitors to the new eatery can order tenders or drumsticks in a variety of flavors, including garlic spicy, curry, and red hot pepper.

Additionally, the restaurant also offers chicken wings, fish and chips, and plenty of sides like french fries, fried calamari, shrimp tempura, dumplings, and shrimp shumai.

The eatery's opening ceremony on Thursday brought out countless visitors, including New York Assemblyman Matt Slater, who raved about the restaurant in a social media post.

"Great to be on hand for Mahopac's newest business 92 Chicken! Delicious Korean-style chicken," Slater said, adding, "Make sure you stop by and support a great local business!"

