Light Rain Fog/Mist 44°

SHARE

92 Chicken Opens For Business In Mahopac

If you've found yourself craving chicken, an all-new restaurant in the Hudson Valley may be worth checking out.

92 Chicken in Mahopac celebrates its grand opening with New York Assemblyman Matt Slater.&nbsp;

92 Chicken in Mahopac celebrates its grand opening with New York Assemblyman Matt Slater. 

 Photo Credit: Matt Slater
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

A new Korean-style chicken restaurant in Putnam County, 92 Chicken in Mahopac at 728 Route 6, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, April 25. 

Visitors to the new eatery can order tenders or drumsticks in a variety of flavors, including garlic spicy, curry, and red hot pepper. 

Additionally, the restaurant also offers chicken wings, fish and chips, and plenty of sides like french fries, fried calamari, shrimp tempura, dumplings, and shrimp shumai. 

The eatery's opening ceremony on Thursday brought out countless visitors, including New York Assemblyman Matt Slater, who raved about the restaurant in a social media post.

"Great to be on hand for Mahopac's newest business 92 Chicken! Delicious Korean-style chicken," Slater said, adding, "Make sure you stop by and support a great local business!" 

to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE