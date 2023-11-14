Shooting Suspect Caught In Port Chester: Incident Prompts Schools To Delay Dismissal

The delayed dismissals occurred as a result of an incident on Tuesday, Nov. 14, when the Port Chester Police Department was notified that a suspect involved in a shooting in Yonkers may have been in the village.

According to the department, the suspect's vehicle was then soon found in Port Chester by FBI Safe Streets Task Force members. It was then discovered that the suspect had a local address, prompting authorities to begin surveilling their home.

The suspect was later taken into custody without incident by Task Force members.

As a result of the incident, several local schools were asked to delay dismissal out of an abundance of caution, police said. According to the department, there are no more suspects at large and there is no threat to the public.

"We thank the school's administration and parents for their cooperation during this event," police said on social media.

Port Chester Police did not confirm if the suspect was involved in a shooting incident that happened in Yonkers near the Saw Mill River Parkway on Tuesday. The suspect's identity was not released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

