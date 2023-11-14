Man Sitting In Car Targeted In Shooting Next To Parkway In Yonkers: Suspect At Large

The incident happened on Tuesday, Nov. 14 around 11:30 a.m., prompting Yonkers Police to respond to the area of the Saw Mill River Parkway and Tompkins Avenue near the border with Hastings-on-Hudson on a report of shots fired.

There, police discovered a crime scene and cordoned off the area to begin an investigation. At the same time, officers also responded to a local hospital to meet with a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and is now in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation determined that a suspect fired several gunshots at the victim while he was sitting in his vehicle before fleeing the scene. No other injuries or damage to property have been reported in connection with the shooting, police said.

The shooting now appears to have been a targeted attack. While police say there is no risk to the public, the area of the Saw Mill River Parkway and Tompkins Avenue has been closed off while the investigation into the incident continues. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.

More information may be released by Yonkers Police as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates,

