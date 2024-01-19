Retired Sergeant, Former Youth Coach In Port Chester Dies

The death of retired Youth Sgt. Rocco Plateroti was announced by the Port Chester Police Department on Wednesday, Jan. 17 in a post on social media.

Plateroti served the village of Port Chester for 36 years before retiring, the department said.

During this time, he became known for his willingness to help the village's youth, becoming both a mentor and a coach.

He was also often seen at Port Chester High School football games, where he would cheer on the Rams even after his retirement, the department said.

"We send our condolences to his family and his son, retired Officer Rick Plateroti. Rest in Peace, Rock!" the department wrote in their post honoring Plateroti.

Information regarding his funeral arrangements has not yet been announced.

