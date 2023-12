One lane of southbound Route 1 will close between Hillside Avenue in Port Chester and the Connecticut state line on Monday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 8, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closure will last between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day and will allow crews to perform bridge maintenance work.

