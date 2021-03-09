Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woman Dies After Jumping From Bridge In Area

Kathy Reakes
A Dutchess County wonman was found dead after jumping from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge in Kingston.
A Dutchess County wonman was found dead after jumping from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge in Kingston. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman was killed after jumping from an area bridge.

Dutchess County resident Nicole H. Gill, age 53, of Red Hook, was killed after jumping from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge on Monday, March 8, said AJ Hicks of the New York State Police.

According to Hicks, the department responded to a report of a suicide attempt at the bridge around 4:20 p.m.

State police, along with the town of Ulster Police Department, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, the town of Red Hook Police Department, and the Rhinebeck Fire Department responded to the bridge for a recovery effort, he said.

Gill was found dead by responding fire department members. 

 At this time all evidence is consistent with a suicide.

