Drunken Man Injures Officers After Breaking Down Door In Rockland County, Police Say

The incident occurred in Rockland County around 4:50 a.m., Friday, June 7, in the Hillcrest area of the town of Ramapo.

According to Sgt. Micheal Anton of the Ramapo Police responded to Helen Court for multiple reports of a male yelling and breaking glass outside a house.

Responding officers located 44-year-old Ovidio Aguilar-Oliva outside, Anton said. The home's front door had been kicked in, and a side window of the house was smashed.

Aguilar-Oliva appeared to be intoxicated and was bleeding from the minor laceration he sustained while attempting to gain entry to the home, Anton said.

Anton said when officers approached Aguilar-Oliva, he became combative and began to fight with the officers who were attempting to investigate.

During the altercation, two officers sustained injuries, one being a dislocated shoulder, and were evaluated at Good Samaritan Hospital in Ramapo.

The only injury to Aguilar-Oliva was the laceration he caused to him before the police arrived on the scene.

An investigation found that Aguilar-Oliva stayed at a home he did not own, but was too intoxicated to unlock the door.

As a result, he attempted to enter by smashing the door, which scared the other residents of the home and numerous neighbors, according to Anton.

Aguilar-Oliva was charged with:

Assault

Criminal mischief

Obstruction of governmental administration

Resisting arrest

He was arraigned in the Town of Ramapo Justice Court, and bail was set at $50,000; he was transported to Rockland County Jail until a future court appearance.

